Water outage planned in Hampton for water line upgrade

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hampton Utility says that a planned water outage will affect residents in Hampton on Thursday.

According to a statement from Hampton Utility, the water outage will affect customers from Dennis Cove Road at the intersection of Cates Corner to Rhododendron Drive, including all side streets.

The purpose of the part of a project is to improve the area’s water system by connecting residents to a new water line.

The statement encourages residents to store water as the construction will likely last for most of the day.