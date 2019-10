BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A planned water outage will impact some Blountville Utility District customers on Thursday.

The utility says customers in the area of Highway 126 and Blountville Boulevard to Highway 126 and Steele’s Creek Drive may experience an interruption of service or low water pressure.

Customers on side streets may also be affected.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue through the rest of the day, according to the utility.