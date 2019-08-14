Water outage planned for Colonial Heights area Thursday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport city water customers in the Colonial Heights area may experience water outages Thursday night into Friday morning.

Crews will be making waterline repairs on Summerville Road between 10 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday.

According to the city, customers in the following areas may experience a disruption in their water service during that time:

Windsor Forest Drive

Wessex Drive

514 to 601 Blue Haven Drive

3702 to 3709 Chert Drive

106 to 250 Summerville Road

3782 to 3814 Fort Henry Drive

All customers along VFW Road.

The city recommends that customers take precautions to protect their water system, such as turning off water heaters.

Anyone with questions may call the city at (423) 229-9454.

