Water main break in Elizabethton raises concerns about aging pipe infrastructure

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another water main broke in Elizabethton Thursday morning. City officials said the pipe was almost 100 years old.

The 14-inch cast-iron pipe leaked underneath the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Bemberg Road. It forced a westbound lane of Elk Avenue to close, but was later patched and normal traffic flow resumed.

Elizabethton Water Resources General Manager Jonathan Pleasant said that particular pipe has broken multiple times, one less than a year ago.

“We’re unfortunately getting some experience with having to shift traffic on Elk Avenue,” Pleasant said. “That’s going to be a recurring theme as the State Route 91 project goes on in the same area and we look at water line replacement in the future.”

Most of the Elizabethton water system was installed during the rayon boom.

“This area was developed with the Bemberg rayon plants came in and that was in the late 1920s, so they’re approaching their century mark,” Pleasant said.



Since October, the city has had 48 water main breaks. Pleasant said about a dozen of those have been breaks of large-diameter pipes, meaning lots of water lost.

The number of breaks has been accelerated by cooler weather. Cold air freezes, then warm air melts the ground surrounding the pipes. That causes the ground to shift, putting pressure on the pipes and causing them to break.

Pleasant said each break can cost the city about $1,000 to mobilize its crew. Often a simple patch can fix a break, but sometimes it requires a crew to insert a new piece of pipe between the existing pipes.

Since 2012 the water department has been identifying and replacing old pipes, which Pleasant said is cheaper in the long run.

“It’s way more efficient. Better for our customers, better service, better quality water, everything, to go ahead and replace that pipe,” Pleasant said.

In 2012, the city found about 70 percent of its pipes need replacing, but they still have a long way to go before constant water main breaks are a thing of the past.

“We’re looking at another 10-15 years to really get a solid handle on everything,” Pleasant said. “The big thing is now we’re on a trajectory that we can see light at the end of the tunnel.”

News Channel 11 reached out to city officials, including Mayor Curt Alexander, but they were not available Thursday.