BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said a water main break is affecting multiple areas of Big Stone Gap on Wednesday evening.

According to a social media post by the department, no estimated time of repair is known as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Public Works crews are actively working to repair the main break, according to the post.

Affected areas of Big Stone Gap include Baum Hollow Road, Tate Springs Road, Wildcat Road and sections of US 23.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided when they become available.