JOHNSON CITY, Tn. (WJHL) – Repairs are underway on a water main break that is disrupting service for some Johnson City Water customers.

In a post on social media, the city stated that the water main break happened between 1-2 a.m. at the intersection of Hog Hollow Road and Ford Creek Road.

Customers in those areas and in the Eastern Star / AA Deakins area could be experiencing low to no water pressure.

The City stated repairs will continue until mid-afternoon on Thursday.