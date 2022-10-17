ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs.

According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it is finished.

“Customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street and West Elk Avenue to West Riverside Drive may experience low water pressure or no water,” the release states.

City officials noted that this will also impact customers on Cherokee Park Drive. The city included a map of the impacted area, which can be viewed below:

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the city.