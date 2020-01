ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of East Elk Avenue will be closed in Elizabethton beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a release from the City of Elizabethton Water Resources, crews will begin working to repair a water line on East Elk Avenue.

The road will be closed from Armed Forces Drive to Sycamore Street.

The work will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and continue through the night until it is completed.

If you have any questions, call 423-547-6300.