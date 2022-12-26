Update: Jess Vodden told News Channel 11 that as of Monday evening, the leak has been contained by campus personnel.

Three students in impacted units were relocated until cleanup efforts were complete, and Vodden said staff helped them move to other housing on campus.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cold temperatures caused the failure of an HVAC unit in East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Buc Ridge apartment complex, which school officials say led to leaking water throughout several units.

According to Jessica Vodden, chief marketing and communications officer for ETSU, at least six units have reported water leaks after the line’s failure. ETSU personnel are assessing other units in the complex to determine if the leaks have reached anywhere else.