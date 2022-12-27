JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night.

According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county.

On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and Grandview schools until noon. From 6-8 p.m., water distribution will continue at those sites – this time with a limit of three 1-gallon containers of water per vehicle.

“The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town Administrator, in the release. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact.”

Rosenoff said crews are continuing “the hunt” for the large leak and asked that anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call 753-1040.

Additionally, officials have been informed that some people are posing as employees of the water department and knocking on doors.

“That needs to stop,” Rosenoff said. “If it is truly a crew from our department, it will be a crew, not one or two guys. They will be in marked vehicles with lights on top, and they will not ask to perform repairs inside the home.”

The Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency has also taken steps to secure a pump to assist area farmers who are in need of water. Farmers who need their tanks filled can bring them to the “area next to tracks on Mill Street in Telford, next to Telford Road and the Telford Diner, from 2-4 p.m.” on Tuesday. The tanks will be filled from the Little Limestone Creek.

“We continue to remind those on our system who have water to think of their neighbors and conserve as best they can,” Rosenoff said. “We are seeing light at the end of this journey, and pray the large leak is discovered soon.”

A local state of emergency was declared Monday by County Mayor Joe Grandy, and the Washington County Emergency Management Operations Center was activated.

Rosenoff said on Monday that there were several leaks across the county’s 500 miles of water lines. Multiple areas like Telford, Conklin, Bowmantown, Limestone and Bumpass Cove were initially affected.