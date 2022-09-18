JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough will install sewer and water utilities at 584 North Cherokee Street starting Monday, September 19.

The Jonesborough Water & Sewer Departments will install water and sewer lines under North Cherokee and will close the road to any traffic, including emergency traffic. Detours will be in place.

Traffic on the north end of the road cut will need to travel in and out of the area by traveling North Cherokee, Skyline Drive, Rocky Hollow Road, Payne Road, then West College or West Jackson Boulevard.

Thompson Meadow lane residents will be able to follow North Cherokee, Skyline Drive, Rocky Hollow Road, then West College Street or West Jackson Boulevard.

Traffic to the south of the cut where the George P Jaynes Justice Center is located, will not be able to travel north past the Ivy Trace Development near 500 North Cherokee Street.

Emergency traffic will have access to any residence, but North Cherokee will be closed at 584 North Cherokee Street. EMS will have to travel from the north or south, but won’t be able to travel through the road cut area.

The utility work could potentially last until Thursday, September 22. For additional information, please call Jonesborough Town Hall at 423-753-1030.