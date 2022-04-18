APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — When Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathaniel Baker responded to the Inman community Monday morning, he was expecting to help with a service call. However, after responding to the call at 6 a.m., the 10-year veteran deputy made an alarming discovery nearby and jumped into action.

The Wise County native began to smell smoke and watched as ash appeared to pile around a nearby apartment at the Inman Village, he told News Channel 11. The two men who had originally made the service call informed Baker that a woman lived inside.

The deputy rushed to the apartment and knocked on the door only to receive no response. After peaking through a back window and seeing smoke haze inside the home with no one who had appeared to escape, Baker returned to the front door with a pry bar to force his way in.

Baker opened the door and was met with smoke billowing throughout the apartment and flames blazing in the kitchen area; upon a further glimpse past the smoke, he saw a woman lying on a mattress 10-15 feet away from the front entry.

He told News Channel 11 that he attempted to call out to see if she would respond, but those attempts again failed. Baker dropped to his hands and knees and crawled to the woman, rescuing her from the smoke and fire.

According to Baker, the woman became coherent outside and was not injured in the fire.

The Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department extinguished the early-morning blaze.

News Channel 11 received bodycam footage of the rescue from Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore. The video is available to view at the top of this story.