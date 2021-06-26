WATCH: Video shows missing Hawkins County 5-year-old in church months before disappearance

Kingsport, Tenn. (WJHL) — A church has released footage it has showing missing 5-year-old Summer Wells at a service.

Kingsport Seventh Day Adventist Church, the congregation her family attended, said the video was taken around Easter time.

The TBI has received nearly 400 tips so far, with no solid leads into Summer’s disappearance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

