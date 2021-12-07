WATCH: Vehicle fire seen on I-26 near Kingsport, delays in area

Photo: WJHL

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An apparent vehicle fire was spotted by News Channel 11 cameras Tuesday night, and significant traffic delays are reported in the area.

According to a Kingsport Police Department Traffic Alert, a vehicle fire was reported at 5:38 p.m. on Dec. 7 that could “possibly create traffic congestion.” The fire was reported on Interstate 26 near the West Stone Drive exit.

You can watch the video of the fire in question below:

Kingsport officials encouraged drivers to consider an alternate route and to exercise caution in the area.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map shows heavy congestion in the eastbound lanes as of 6:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities for more information.

