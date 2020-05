KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The Great Depression was the last time the U.S. experienced unemployment at levels it is right now. The Coronavirus Pandemic claimed 20 million jobs in April, bringing the unemployment rate to 14.7%.

Bill Fox, Economics Professor and Director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, said the milestone isn't surprising. In fact, he said unemployment totals could actually be worse, given those who haven't looked for employment or are sheltered at home aren't counted.