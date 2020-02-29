WATCH: Unicoi moves historic Clinchfield caboose to new home

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi relocated a historic caboose to its new home on Friday.

Clinchfield Caboose 1111 was moved from the CSX rail yard in Erwin to the Tourist Information Center in Unicoi.

The caboose was lifted off the rails and placed on a truck, which then transported it down Interstate 26 to the tourist center. The wheels were removed in order to make the move.

Clinchfield Caboose 1111 was recently donated to the town by the Clinchfield Railroad Museum. It was the last one to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad.

Officials plan to turn the caboose into a museum that will display an honoree roster of town residents that worked for the railroad.

