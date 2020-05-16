WATCH: TWRA urging people to use caution on the water ahead of Memorial Day, warmer weather

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — With Memorial Day just right around the corner, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is wanting to make sure you stay safe if you make plans to hit the open waters.

TWRA has continued to monitor lakes and rivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even worked a fatality earlier this month when a Virginia man died in a boating accident in Hawkins County.

RELATED STORY: Virginia man dead following boating incident on Cherokee Lake

With Memorial Day just days away, TWRA is also promoting safety during “National Safe Boating Week,” which gets underway May 16 and lasts until May 22.

TWRA Officer John Ripley joined Ashley Sharp live via Skype on Saturday to discuss safety measures.

Ripley pointed out that this year’s number of accidents is on average compared to previous years. He also encouraged people to have all safety equipment on a boat when you go out to enjoy the outdoors.

Officers are out patrolling to make sure everyone has a life jacket, throw cushion, and a fire extinguisher for them to stay safe while boating.

The following release was also issued by TWRA:

“National Safe Boating Week is annually held the week prior to Memorial Day weekend. Boating partners across the United States and Canada are teaming to promote safe boating practices, including the wear of life jackets for National Safe Boating Week and throughout the 2020 boating season. Tennessee offers boating enthusiasts an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the resources across the state. Memorial Day weekend is viewed as the unofficial kickoff to the summer boating season. The goal of National Safe Boating Week is to educate the public about the importance of safe boating practices and wearing life jackets.“

You can learn more about boating safety in Tennessee HERE.

TWRA also has some new apparel you buy, all raise money for wildlife conservation.

RELATED STORY: TWRA selling new vintage-feel caps to raise money for wildlife conservation