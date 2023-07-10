BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car stuck on railroad tracks in Bluff City was hit by a train just after midnight on Monday.

According to a Bluff City Police Department release, officers responded to a car stuck on railroad tracks at Fleming Drive.

Bluff City PD stated the car went flying into a nearby fence once struck by the train. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers later spoke with a man, identified as Terry Vickers, who allegedly denied driving the car, the police department said.

Vickers was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Detention Center on charges relating to the incident.