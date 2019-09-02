WATCH: Tractor-trailer crashes on Hwy 19E

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Carter County.

The crash happened before noon on U.S. 19E near Tiger Creek Road.

According to TDOT, both soundbound and northbound traffic is partially blocked.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the tractor-trailer was traveling north when it lost control in a curve, causing the load to shift and fall off the trailer. The truck went into the southbound lane with the trailer on its side before it fell back on its wheels.

THP says it appears the tractor-trailer was traveling too fast for the curve.

Video submitted by a viewer shows the tractor-trailer crashing, spilling what appears to be timber across the roadway.

According to THP, the driver received minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain lane, hauling a loose load on a flatbed with improper straps, and expired trailer registration.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.