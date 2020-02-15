WATCH: TLC Community Center provides teen volunteer with car

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One teenager’s hard work for a local nonprofit agency isn’t going unrecognized.

The TLC Community Center in Carter County recently posted a video of a young man named Jared, who has spent years volunteering at the facility.

During his time as a volunteer, he would ride his bike to help others, no matter the weather.

But with college approaching, Jared had concerns of making it to campus with a car.

So TLC supporters banded together to present him with a car.

Director Angie Odom said she picked up Jared and his mother for lunch on Tuesday and had no idea the car was there.

“The car was once owned by a woman in her 90s that passed away and her son donated for us to place it with someone in need yet deserving,” Odom said.

And on Friday, Odom said another supporter provided enough money to cover Jared’s first year of insurance.