WATCH: ‘Titles on Tap’ coming to JRH Brewing on Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Public Library (JCPL) and JRH Brewing are partnering for “Titles on Tap” on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at JRH Brewing. Three JCPL librarians will be on site with book “flights,” or selections of diverse titles and genres.

Officials with the library stopped by News Channel 11 on Saturday to talk about the event.

Attendees can sample and discuss the books with the librarians, then check out titles they like right there at the brewery.

According to the library, idea for this unique program came from merging two popular types of book events that the Library already offers. Adult Services Librarian Lisa Williams explains, “People really enjoy our book discussion groups at local downtown venues, and we’ve also had fun with ‘speed dating a book’ events, where librarians provide short introductions to books.”

JCPL’s Adult Services Manager, Lisa Krekelberg, says, “Any day we can get out in the community and talk about books with people is a good day. The Library has an incredible selection of books for people to tap into, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to do that.”

For more information about Titles on Tap, contact Lisa Krekelberg at (423) 434-4352 or lisa.krekelberg@jcpl.org.

Learn more about Johnson City Public Library by visiting www.jcpl.org, calling (423) 434-4450 or dropping by the Library at 100 West Millard Street.