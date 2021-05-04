WATCH: The Wall That Heals, Vietnam Veterans Memorial mobile replica, arrives in Grundy

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — A mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrived with an escort in Grundy Tuesday afternoon.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the memorial in Washington D.C. The tractor-trailer that transports that exhibit was escorted by motorcycles as it arrived ahead of its opening at Poplar Gap Park.

Opening ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. Thursday. The exhibit will remain at the park in Grundy until Sunday. Admission is free and the exhibit will be open for viewing 24 hours a day. Taps will be played nightly at 7:30 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to help set up, tear down, and man the exhibit. Those looking to volunteer may sign up online.

Since its debut in 1996, The Wall That Heals has been on display in nearly 700 communities across the country. Grundy will be the third stop in its 2021 tour.

You can find more information on The Wall That Heals – Grundy, Virginia Facebook page.