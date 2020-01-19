WATCH: Technical difficulty results in patriotism at Emory and Henry College swim meet

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – When the sound system failed during the opening ceremony of Saturday’s dual swim meet at Emory and Henry, the crowd stood together, competition forgotten, to do something unexpected – sing the national anthem.

There was a technical difficulty with the national anthem that was caused by a short in the cable that connects from our audio player to the speaker,” Emory and Henry College Director of Athletic Communications Brent Treash told News Channel 11.

After a few moments in the video, you can hear a few people in the crowd start the Star Spangled Banner.

“It quickly caught on, and if you watch all the way to the end you can hear a great eruption of cheers. It was a cool moment,” Treash said. “Sometimes technical issues are no issue at all. Super cool moment that I won’t forget.”