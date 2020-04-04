WATCH: Susan G. Komen going virtual for 2020 Tri-Cities Race for the Cure

(WJHL) — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping Susan G. Komen from working on their goal to have a world without breast cancer.

Across the Tri-Cities, several events have either been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. So for 2020 Tri-Cities Race for a Cure, organizers are turning to the digital world.

“In light of the recent progression of COVID-19, and the CDC guidance to postpone mass gatherings, we have made the difficult decision to transition the 2020 Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities Race for the Cure to a VIRTUAL Race,” read an announcement on the Susan G. Komen East Tennessee website.

Susan G. Komen East Tennessee Executive Director Amy Dunaway joined Ashley Sharp Saturday morning to explain what this race will bring to the region.

You can watch that interview in its entirety above.

The East Tennessee chapter is looking to raise $100,000 in the fight against breast cancer, and for the 2020 race season, the group has already raised $35,000 as of Saturday morning.

Dunaway says 75 percent of the net funds raised from the event will stay in the Tri-Cities and go to provides screening and diagnostic services, along patient financial assistance.

If you’re looking to take part in the event, you can learn more about the virtual race HERE.

You can register for the race or make a donation HERE.