WATCH: Star Fitness highlighting safety as gyms reopen in Tennessee during COVID-19 pandemic

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It is a new normal now for gyms across Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee announced that gyms across the state were to allowed to reopen on May 1, but with guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the gyms deciding to reopen on Friday was Star Fitness in Carter County.

With new guidelines in place, Ryan Witten joined Ashley Sharp via Skype on Saturday to discuss what the facility is doing to protect during the coronavirus outbreak, while taking advantage of physical activity.

Witten said its important to focus on physical health during this time and that Star Fitness is practicing social distancing, having staff trained under COVID-19 guidelines and asking members to wash hands before and after leaving.

Witten, who also handles “Witten Huddle,” said having gyms available to people will now let people get rid of some of the stress from staying inside due to social isolation recommendations from the state and CDC.

And amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Witten also shared a message to the public.

“We want to be a positive place for our community,” he said. “Some things can get frustrating. We will get through this. The only way we can is coming together as a community and a nation.

Witten Huddle, which serves as a football training camp for grade-school aged children, is also getting back into the swing of things.

