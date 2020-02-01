WATCH: ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ continues mission for new year

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One national organization has a chapter right in the Tri-Cities, and their mission is to make sure a child has a warm place to sleep at night.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has more than 200 chapters nationwide. While the Sullivan County chapter is just less than a year old, they’re already looking to make an impact for children in the region.

Adam and Jaime Harbor stopped by News Channel 11 Saturday morning to talk with Ashley Sharp about their mission and the goal ahead for 2020.

If you’re looking to get involved on future projects, the group has you covered.

You can visit their Facebook page to learn more about upcoming builds and volunteer opportunities.

To learn more about the national organization, click HERE.