JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A student at Science Hill High School received the Christmas gift of a lifetime on Friday when her family surprised her with the early homecoming of her father, Sergeant Jackson.

A post by Johnson City Schools said Sgt. Jackson wasn’t expected home until January, and his family decided to surprise the oldest daughter Jaiden while she was at school.

A video shot by the Science Hill Audiovisual team shows Sgt. Jackson, family and school staff reveal the big surprise to Jaiden.

Video courtesy of the Science Hill High School audiovisual team

Johnson City Schools thanked Sgt. Jackson for his service, and thanked his family for allowing the community to share the joy of their homecoming surprise.