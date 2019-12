(WJHL) – Watch as the dazzling lights of holiday decorations shimmer on homes across the Tri-Cities.

If you want to submit photos of holiday decorations from your neighborhood, send them to pix@wjhl.com, to be featured.

The residents of North Greenwood Drive in Johnson City are not playing around with their Christmas decorations this year! @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities #WJHLChristmasdecorations pic.twitter.com/LCSCU3QfE4 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 18, 2019

This house on Mountain Ridge Dr in Jonesborough is taking Christmas decorations to the next level! @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 #WJHLChristmasdecorations pic.twitter.com/zkFdcdSi8U — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 18, 2019

In love with these festive decorations on West Walnut St in Johnson City! @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 #WJHLChristmasdecorations pic.twitter.com/USlko71kDs — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 19, 2019