WATCH: Rep. Timothy Hill discusses COVID-19 action in Tennessee

As of Sunday morning, Tennessee has 32 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with one in the Tri-Cities region.

State Representative Timothy Hill stopped by the studio Sunday morning to talk with Blake Lipton about Tennessee’s response to the disease.

As of this morning, Tennessee is not one of the states that have suspended K-12 school operations. Instead, Gov. Bill Lee issued guidance on Friday asking systems to exercise discretion.

“From a personal perspective, I think we should,” Hill said about temporarily closing schools. “That being said, I’m a lawmaker. I have to defer to the experts. We want our locals to make those decisions, we want to empower them to make those decisions. I anticipate that could be coming shortly.”

The representative also commended the work of President Donald Trump and federal lawmakers for declaring a national state of emergency to free up funding, and for the U.S. House also passing a $50 billion relief package for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Hill also weighed in about Tennessee looking at legislation for COVID-19 testing, and says a decision on a congressional run could be coming soon.

