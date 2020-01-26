WATCH: Progress continues for new resort in Carter County

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nestled in the Butler community, a new resort is hoping to bring in some economic opportunities for Carter County.

Blue Mountanya is the process of opening near Watauga. The project, once fully completed, is expected to bring 200 jobs to the county.

The rollout for the resort is all in phases. Phase one unofficially kicked off at the end of last year with different Christmas-based events and music performances on the resort’s grounds.

Now a few weeks into 2020, officials are gearing up for a busy year.

Anastasia Joucken, director of communications for the resort, stopped by News Channel 11 Sunday morning to talk with Ashley Sharp about this year’s schedule.

After a pause in construction, Blue Mountanya is back on their project timeline, with another phase of construction scheduled in the coming months.

In March, officials are expecting to have a coffee shop inside their event barn, an Italian pizza kitchen and boutique.

Right now, Blue Mountanya is accepting bookings for weddings, corporate events and other events.

You can learn more about Blue Mountanya at their Facebook page HERE.