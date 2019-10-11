WATCH: New video promotes anti-bullying message with Tazewell Co. students

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and two Southwest Virginia entities are partnering to ensure students stay safe while they’re in school.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and public school system created a video with students, faculty and officials from the sheriff’s office, offering kind words and advice for students.

The goal of the video is to promote a positive nature for everyone in the county, and to encourage students about reporting any incidents of bullying.

You can watch the video below.