WATCH: New video promotes anti-bullying message with Tazewell Co. students

New video promotes anti-bullying message with Tazewell Co. students

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and two Southwest Virginia entities are partnering to ensure students stay safe while they’re in school.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and public school system created a video with students, faculty and officials from the sheriff’s office, offering kind words and advice for students.

The goal of the video is to promote a positive nature for everyone in the county, and to encourage students about reporting any incidents of bullying.

October is National Bullying Prevention month, we have created a video in conjunction with the Tazewell County Public School System and students and parents from around the county. Help us Stomp Out Bullying. We ask that those with negative comments keep them to yourselves as the students in this video want to get out a serious and positive message to their peers.

Posted by Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

