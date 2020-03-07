WATCH: New Japanese restaurant dedicates sushi rolls for community groups

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Since their opening, Sugar Cane has always looked at giving back to the Johnson City community.

Owner Sari Joyce stopped by the News Channel 11 studio on Saturday to show off some of the treats they have to offer.

Three of their sushi rolls are going to benefit nonprofits in the region: The Unicoi County Animal Shelter, Sushi’s Closet and Seasons of Hope Inc.

You can order the items on their menu, and proceeds will go to benefit each agency.

Sugar Cane is located at 112 Sunset Drive, Suite 2 in Johnson City.

Call (423) 268 – 2121 with any questions about the shop. You can also visit their website HERE.