WATCH: Mother of 15-month-old at center of AMBER Alert caught on camera leaving court

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A News Channel 11 camera crew was outside of a courtroom in Bristol, Tennessee Friday morning as the mother of a missing 15-month-old, Megan Boswell, was leaving.

Boswell did not answer any questions as she walked to a car parked outside of the courtroom.

News Channel 11 has confirmed Boswell was at the courthouse for a hearing in juvenile court. Court clerks were unable to release any further information about the details of that hearing.

News Channel 11 is working to gather more details as we are also awaiting a news conference at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE HERE: Happening Today: SCSO news conference at 2 p.m. regarding AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old

RELATED HEADLINES