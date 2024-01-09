ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University announced its 16th president on Tuesday.

Dr. Stephen Waers will succeed Dr. Bill Greer, who plans to retire in summer. Waers served as the Chief Academic Officer and Chief Information Officer at Point University in West Point, Georgia.

The announcement was streamed on WJHL.com. The full video can be watched in the video player above.

“When I think about what it means to be faithful as I serve Milligan as its next president, I am conscious of the tradition, history and excellence of Milligan,” Waers said in a press release.

Waers received his B.A. in Humanities and Biblical Studies at Point University and his Master of Divinity degree at Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan with a concentration in Church History.

“I am cognizant of the fact that the history, tradition, and excellence are rooted most deeply in Milligan’s faithfulness to Christ and determined adherence to its Christ-centered mission of educating men and women to be servant-leaders.”

For more information on Milligan University, click here.