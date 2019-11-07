Watch Mercury transit the Sun at Bays Mountain Park next Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park invites you to watch Mercury cross in front of the Sun next Monday.

The park’s astronomy club will host a free public viewing of the Mercury transit on Monday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park’s observatories.

The next transit won’t take place until 2032.

The park says you can use your solar glasses from the 2017 solar eclipse if you still have a pair.

The event will be canceled if it rains or if it is too cloudy. Participants will still need to pay for park admission.

The park’s planetarium will also be playing “The Transit of Mercury featuring ‘Solar Quest'” through November 10.