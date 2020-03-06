WATCH: Local Remarkable Women contest winner Mary Anne Sowers surprised at work

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Friday afternoon News Channel 11’s Sara Diamond along with Amy Lynn of Daytime Tri-Cities and Ashley Grindstaff with Grindstaff Automotive surprised our local Remarkable Women contest finalist!
Mary Ann Sowers was teaching a class at Mountain View Elementary in Johnson City when the announcement was made live on our noon newscast.
MORE: Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Mary Anne Sowers won a trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show!
The national winner of the Remarkable Women contest will be named in mid-March.
You can watch Mary Anne’s story in the link below.