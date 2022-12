GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Georgia man put up for adoption 60 years ago finally got to meet his birth mother.

Doug Mair, from Georgia, was put up for adoption in 1962. Doug and his wife, Jackie, drove up to Gray, Tennessee to surprise Doug’s biological mother on Thursday.

The special surprise can be watched below.

Courtesy of Jackie Mair

Jackie told News Channel 11 her and her husband will stay in Gray until sometime next week so Doug can spend time getting to know his birth family.