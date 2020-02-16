WATCH: Local hairstylist weighs in on legislation proposed in Tennessee & Virginia

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — While action has stalled, getting rid of licensing for certain occupational jobs continues to be a topic of discussion in both Tennessee and Virginia.

On Friday, Tennessee Senator Janice Bowling moved her proposed legislation to a general subcommittee, effectively putting a stop to her bill.

While the Senate Bill is effectively out of the picture, it’s house bill companion remains active in the General Assembly.

That bill, proposed by Rep. Martin Daniel (R – Knoxville) was last introduced to a subcommittee in January with no further action.

Action can still happen on the bill, but the senate portion would need an amendment before any passage could happen for either pieces of legislation, effectively making the chances of it becoming a reality slim, but still active.

All this is happening while similar legislation was proposed in Virginia.

Tayler Nidiffer with Tailored Hair Company in Elizabethton stopped by News Channel 11 this morning to talk about the importance of being certified in different occupational jobs, including cosmetology.

Nidiffer is among other professions who would be affected if these types of laws were to pass in either state.

