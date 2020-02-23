WATCH: Local agency eyeing new efforts to help children against dangers of drugs, alcohol & tobacco

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Work continues in Northeast Tennessee to keep children away from dangerous substances, including alcohol, drugs and tobacco products.

Just this year, Carter County was able to participate in the TN Together student survey. With this data collected, staff are able to know where most to focus efforts and compare Carter County to the rest of the state.

The full study is available HERE.

Dolly Reaves and Emma Carpenter with CCDP stopped by the station this morning to talk about the subject.

You can watch that interview above.

Carpenter has also been chosen to represent Carter County for the national “Students Against Destructive Decisions” Speaks program.

“We are excited for Emma to use her platform with SADD Speaks to share this data with legislators and work for change particularly around e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems,” said Jilian Reece, CCDP director.

You can support CCDP by taking part in next week’s “Taste of Carter County: Tailgate Edition,” where proceeds from the event will go to benefit the facility.

You can learn more about the event and ticket prices HERE.

If parents need help talking to their kids or if teens want to get involved with our youth coalition, contact us via Facebook. For anyone seeking free and confidential referral to addiction treatment services, call the TN REDLINE at 800-889-9789.