ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Monday about drug a series of drug indictments and arrests.

The press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Few details were released beforehand, but the sheriff’s office said the press conference was “in regard to hundreds of indictments and the arrest of multiple individuals regarding drug and narcotic charges.”

The press conference will be live-streamed on WJHL.com.