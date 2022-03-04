JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two days of fundraising and an outpouring of support, the administration of Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital are wrapping up the annual Radiothon. Donations may be made until 7 p.m.

The conference is set to be held in the hospital at 6:30 p.m. and will feature information from multiple figures including Ballad CEO Alan Levine.

The funds, part of the “Hope Rising” campaign, will go toward the construction of a brand new wing of the building, complete with a pediatric specialty center.