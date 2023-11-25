JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City kicked off the Christmas season Saturday night with its annual tree lighting ceremony. Organizers flipped the switch on the city’s Candy Land Christmas that takes over the downtown area.

A release from the city said more than 160 trees that cover King Commons and Founders Park are lit simultaneously during the event, which featured music from seventh and eighth-grade students in the Indian Trail Middle School Chorus.

“This event is a community favorite and mine too,” said Special Events Manager Lindsey Jones. “Two of Downtown Johnson City’s parks transform into an enchanting holiday scene drawing visitors from all over the country. Weekly attendance is estimated in the thousands capturing repeat visitors from across the region and beyond.”

After the tree lighting, visitors are encouraged to view the countless decorated trees around downtown Johnson City and vote for their favorite online. All trees were decorated by local businesses, organizations and agencies.

Candy Land Christmas will be on display to the public until Jan. 7 in King Commons and Founders Park.