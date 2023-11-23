JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Turkey Trot returns to downtown Johnson City on Thursday for its 18th year.

The event is staying true to tradition this year, beginning on Legion Street, progressing through downtown and ending at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

“This is a tradition for our community,” said Race Chairwoman Jenny Brock. “The Turkey Trot kicks off the holiday season in the best way with friends, family and a healthy run or walk before the feast. This year, we are highlighting the ‘power of the bib’ and how Turkey Trot registration proceeds go toward worthy causes in our community.”

Along with promoting health and wellness, organizers said the event helps to raise money for local organizations.

A release from organizers states, “The Turkey Trot has allowed Up & At Em to donate more than $250,000 to organizations that promote health, wellness, and quality of life in our area. Up & At Em also awards a total of $3,500 to the top three schools with the most participants in two divisions, with over $50,000 being given directly to area schools since the Turkey Trot began.”

The Turkey Trot begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.