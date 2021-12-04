Kingsport Christmas parade strolls through downtown

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Christmas parade made its way through downtown Kingsport on Saturday night.

The sidewalks along Center Street were full of hundreds of people who all came out to celebrate the Kingsport community and get into the Christmas spirit.



For Kingsport residents, the annual Christmas parade is a family affair.

“My sister’s going to be in it and one of her friends, so we’re just coming here to watch the parade,” Cruz Weber said.

Lots of people and floats out at Kingsport’s Christmas parade 🎄 🎅 pic.twitter.com/jwDAT3Wgdd — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) December 4, 2021

The parade is a tradition that spans decades. For Al New, it’s a place for making memories.

“We used to bring our children here all the way when they were born, all the way to now,” New said. “My oldest daughter’s 46 now.”

Floats of all shapes and sizes passed through the streets. But for the youngest who attended they were looking for one special guest.

“Hopefully Santa,” Landon Ritscher said. “Because you know he’s the main star of Christmas, so let’s hope we get to see him.”

For many who came to watch the parade, it meant spending a night with the people they love.

“It’s nice to be able to get out with your family,” New said. “Have a good family night. Celebrate Christmas along with everybody else that’s celebrating.”

The Christmas festivities are only just beginning here in the Tri-Cities, those who attended the parade said they’re already making more holiday plans.