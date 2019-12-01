WATCH: Johnson City business owner to appear on Food Network episode of ‘Holiday Wars’ Sunday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Baking in front of a national audience is becoming second nature for a Johnson City business owner.

Timmy Norman, owner of Cakebuds Bakery, stopped by News Channel 11’s studio Sunday morning to highlight a busy weekend.

You can watch Sunday’s interview in it’s entirety above.

Along with presenting a cake for the Johnson City 150th gala on Saturday, Norman will be appearing on an episode of “Holiday Wars” tonight at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

We have some exciting news!!! Our owner and cake artist Timmy Norman has teamed up with an amazing team and will be on Food Network’s Holiday Wars starting December 1st! Make sure you tune in for this amazing show and see what festive creations we come up with! #holidaywars #foodnetwork Posted by cakebuds bakery on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Also happening later today, Cakebuds Bakery, It’s In The Details, and Whitney Layne Photography are teaming up to offer beautifully styled Christmas photos and delicious decorated cupcakes for this holiday season.

You will receive 1 digital photo for $15 or 3 for $30 as well as a cupcake to decorate per child and a tour of Cakebuds Bakery.

That event is happening at their bakery, located on 410 S Roan Street.

PREVIOUS STORY: Return of cakebuds: Johnson City baker returns to compete on Food Network