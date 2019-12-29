WATCH: How to tackle your healthy New Year’s resolution goals

(WJHL) — With 2020 just around the corner, there’s still a little bit of time to pick your New Year’s resolution.

One of the popular topics that people address? Living a healthier lifestyle.

To help prepare for 2020, personal trainer Michael Waters stopped by News Channel 11 Sunday morning to speak with Ashley Sharp on how you can approach the new year with a healthier outlook, from hitting the gym to tackling a meal plan.

You can watch the interview in its entirety above.

Waters stays active at Star Fitness in Elizabethton, and says he first started lifting weights back in 2006. He also spends his time constructing workout routines for people around the region.

He tells us the Star Fitness is offering some specials for 2020, like other gyms across the Tri-Cities.

If you’d like to learn more about Star Fitness, you can check them out HERE.

If you’d like to reach out to Waters for a possible workout rountine or tips, you can contact him by email at Michaelrwaters11@gmail.com.

According to a recent report from Johns Hopkins Medicine, there are six tips you can take advantage of for healthier living as we head into the new year.

Practice mindful eating Chill out and rest up Adopt an attitude of gratitude Find 30 minutes a day to walk Take the stairs Commit to a 30-day fitness challenge

You can read the full report HERE.