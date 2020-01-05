WATCH: How to handle flu activity with children returning to school

(WJHL) — Holiday break is almost over for students all across the Tri-Cities.

But schools prepare to reopen for the new year, caution is also the main focus with widepsread flu activity being reported across the country.

The Tennessee Department of Health is looking to help combat the spread of diseases by offering free flu vaccines at each of their offices right here in Northeast Tennessee.

TDH Communicable Disease Nurse Sarah Boop stopped by New Channel 11’s studio Sunday morning to talk with Ashley Sharp about the approach you can take to help stop the spread of the disease, especially with children returning to their classrooms.

Boop says Tennessee typically sees case numbers rise each year between January and February. She encourages people to get a vaccine, practice proper hygiene and making sure you or your children stay home if symptoms come up.