BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police from multiple agencies lined State Street earlier Thursday morning in front of a business near West State Street and 16th Street.

News Channel 11 had a crew at the scene that saw officers and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

During a video taken by News Channel 11 viewer Matthew Webb, several loud bangs and smoke can be heard and seen. An announcement claiming to be from the FBI can be heard in a second video posted on social media.

The details surrounding the incident are not clear at this time. News Channel 11 has reached out to the following agencies and officials for information — all who could not comment:

Bristol, Tennessee Police Department

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

District 2 Attorney’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

The FBI referred News Channel 11 to the DEA, which has yet to respond to an inquiry.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Police at the scene did not provide comment to News Channel 11’s crew.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them on-air and online at WJHL.com.