WATCH: GoBetsy prepares for busy 2020 year with projects & events

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One group in Elizabethton is starting off 2020 with a bang, announcing a nationally-recognized band is coming to the region on Memorial Day weekend.

GoBetsy is preparing for a busy 2020 schedule, and to help their cause, the group has organized a concert for May 24th at Elizabethton High School featuring Confederate Railroad. Julie Williams & Friends will be opening for the band.

RELATED STORY: Award-winning country band ‘Confederate Railroad’ coming to Elizabethton

GoBetsy spokesperson Chris Little stopped by News Channel 11’s studio on Sunday to talk with Ashley Sharp about what projects are coming down the pipeline this year.

Profits from the Confederate Railroad concert will be used to help GoBetsy move forward with community projects, including the construction of a trout fishing ramp under Highway 400 bridge, and beautification and landscaping work at the Covered Bridge Park.