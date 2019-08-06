WATCH: Funeral held at Mountain Home for veteran with no known relatives

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A military veteran with no known relatives was laid to rest Tuesday at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Larry Downing of Johnson City, a Vietnam War veteran, died on June 4.
Tuesday, dozens showed up to pay their respects, including the Dog Tag Brigade, Patriot Guard, Rolling Thunder, and Vietnam Veterans of America.
“No vet deserves to die alone or be alone at his funeral,” said Bob Philips, Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 Chairman. “And as long as I am alive and I’m in Chapter 4 of Johnson City, Tennessee Rolling Thunder, I will and members will represent any vet and all vets.”
Downing was 70-years-old.
Latest News:
- ETSU Men’s Basketball Excited for European Trip
- Royals Overwhelm the Cardinals in the Box and on the Bump
- Speedway Children’s Charities plans fundraisers for race week
- Parents call for safer playground for students with autism at Lamar Elementary
- Leslie County, Ky. deputies, officers raise $1,000 for Blackjewel miners at car wash